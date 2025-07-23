Zimbabwe: Sables Coach Proves Critics Wrong After Making World Cup Qualification History

When Piet Benade was appointed head coach to lead the Sables in March last year, not many gave him a chance.

The 43-year-old gaffer was heavily criticised with many doubting his pedigree, including former rugby administrator Themba Mliswa.

"I'm very disappointed how we still seem insecure to trust our own local coaches to lead the national team.

"Who is this guy, and what level has he been coaching? We keep importing mediocre coaches who can't measure up to the requisite level," wrote Mliswa after Benade's appointment.

To prove his critics wrong, Benade guided Zimbabwe to win the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup, a historical achievement.

The former Old Hararians gaffer on Saturday led Zimbabwe to defend the title, becoming the first Zimbabwean coach to win the Rugby Africa Cup trophy back-to-back.

So important was the victory that it came with a 2027 Rugby World Cup qualification ticket.

"The true magnitude of what has been achieved has not yet set in, to be honest.

"We are obviously very proud of our group for the work that was put in and very happy that the vision we set out 18 months ago has become a reality," Sables coach Piet Benade told New Zimbabwe.com.

Zimbabwe last featured at a rugby World Cup in 1991, and Benade's recent success saw him end the nation's 34-year wait.

The 43-year-old gaffer has, however, hinted that the greater challenge of preparing for the World Cup is now his focus.

"We knew we had to go out and do something special to change what has happened for 30 years.

"We hope that this will inspire and give the belief that Zimbabweans can be excellent.

"The next step is obviously very daunting, but we are excited by the challenge of what is to come," he added.

Zimbabwe Sables are expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday evening at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union supporter union is set to give the team a hero's welcome.