Uganda: Kitagwenda Gears Up for Crucial NRM District Chairperson Primaries Amid Tightened Security

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Kitagwenda District has finalized preparations for the upcoming party primaries for district chairperson and district councilors, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 24.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Dr. Charles Bakamya, the NRM Registrar for Kitagwenda, confirmed that all logistical and administrative arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process.

"We are fully prepared. This time, we are increasing security at all polling stations to ensure that only registered voters participate," said Dr. Bakamya.

"We want to guarantee peace and transparency during the exercise."

The decision to boost security follows concerns raised during recent NRM parliamentary primaries, where cases of attempted multiple voting and voter impersonation were reported in several sub-counties.

Dr Bakamya emphasized that such irregularities will not be tolerated in the upcoming polls.

"We have worked closely with the police and other security agencies to secure the polling areas. Any individual who tries to engage in electoral malpractice will be dealt with according to the law," he warned.

According to the official party register, 115,928 registered voters are expected to participate in the primaries across the district.

Voting will take place at all village polling stations starting early in the morning and is expected to conclude by 4:00 PM.

Several NRM aspirants have welcomed the preparations and called for fairness and unity among supporters.

Ephrance Kenyonyozi, an aspirant for the district chairperson seat, said: "I trust the party will ensure a level playing field for all of us. Let the people choose their leaders freely and peacefully."

District security officials have also pledged their full support in ensuring a violence-free electoral process.

SP Bashir Bakulumpagi, the Kitagwenda District Police Commander, told The Nile Post: "Our officers are on high alert and will be deployed strategically to deter any disruptions or violence. We are working hand in hand with the NRM leadership to guarantee order."

With the stakes high, the district chairperson race is expected to draw significant attention, as its outcome will influence Kitagwenda's leadership landscape heading into the 2026 general elections.

The NRM leadership has urged all candidates and their supporters to uphold party values and maintain discipline throughout the voting process.