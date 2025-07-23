Uganda: Farm Worker Beheaded in Gruesome Nakasongola Murder

Police in Nakasongola District have launched a homicide investigation following the gruesome beheading of 26-year-old farm worker Herbert Ameir in the early hours of Tuesday. The shocking incident has rattled residents of Kyanigita Village, Nabiswera Sub-county.

Ameir's headless body was discovered at the farm of his employer, Namuga, around 2:00 AM by the farm manager, Kimeze, who had moments earlier spotted a former worker, John Isoke, suspiciously leaving the premises.

Alarmed by the encounter, Kimeze and another worker pursued Isoke. During the chase, the suspect attempted to discard a brown polythene bag. Inside it was a human head, later confirmed to be that of Ameir.

Isoke was apprehended and taken to Migyera Police Station, where he reportedly confessed to the crime. According to ASP Sam Twiineamazima, the PRO for the Savannah region, Isoke claimed he intended to transport the head to Kisenyi in Kampala to sell it.

Police officers who responded to the crime scene established a case of "murder by cutting." Inside Ameir's mud hut, investigators found blood splattered on the walls. His body had been dragged approximately 15 metres from the hut, and a blood-stained panga believed to be the murder weapon was recovered nearby, with visible blood trails leading from the hut.

Isoke is currently detained at CPS Nakasongola as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the deceased's body has been transferred to Nakasongola Health Center IV mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

ASP Twiineamazima said police are pursuing all leads to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the brutal killing.

The incident has left the local community shaken as the investigation unfolds.