Tanzania: Zanzibar Lures Canadians to Invest in Tourism, Blue Economy

Zanzibar — THE President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has called on Canadian investors to increase investments in priority sectors such as tourism and other key investment areas, which are crucial for the economic growth of Zanzibar.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Canada's Minister of International Development, Mr. Randeep Sarai, at the Zanzibar State House today, July 22, 2025.

President Dr. Mwinyi also expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada for the substantial support it continues to provide to Tanzania, including Zanzibar, particularly in the fields of education and health. He explained that this assistance has significantly contributed to strategic reforms aimed at improving health services and advancing education development in the country.

Furthermore, President Dr. Mwinyi noted that there are still many investment opportunities in Zanzibar and highlighted the presence of special policies and incentives that encourage investors to invest in the islands.

Regarding the upcoming General Elections, President Dr. Mwinyi assured the Government of Canada that the elections will be conducted freely, peacefully, and calmly. This confidence stems from the strengthened coalition government system that has united the citizens and maintained peace and stability over the past five years, a situation he expects to continue even after the elections.

On his part, Canada's Minister of International Development, Randeep Sarai, pledged continued cooperation with Zanzibar in implementing various development programs funded by the Canadian Government, especially in the education and health sectors.