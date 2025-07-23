Tanzania: TBC Announces Essay Writing Contest for Mwalimu Nyerere Legacy

Dar es Salaam — As a part of the 26th anniversary of the passing of the Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), in collaboration with the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) and the Ministry of Education, has organized a national essay writing competition for secondary school students from Form One to Form Six.

Speaking to the media in Dar es Salaam today, July 22, 2025, TBC's Director of Television Services, Ms. Happiness Ngasala, said the competition aims to honor the legacy of Mwalimu Nyerere by encouraging young people to reflect on and write about his significant contributions to the nation's development.

Ms. Ngasala stated that various prizes will be awarded to winners, with the top five students receiving laptop computers and cash prizes. The main essay topics will focus on ignorance, disease, and poverty the key challenges that Mwalimu Nyerere passionately fought against during his leadership.

"We want students to write essays that demonstrate their understanding of Mwalimu Nyerere's contributions, using both Kiswahili and English languages. Our goal is to inspire the younger generation to connect with the history of their country," said Ngasala.

She further emphasized that there will be a special verification process to detect the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in writing the essays. Any participant found using such methods will be disqualified from the competition immediately.

The essay competition officially begins today, July 22, 2025, and will conclude on October 14, 2025, the date on which the nation annually commemorates the death of Mwalimu Nyerere. The grand finale of the competition will coincide with the "Mwalimu Nyerere Marathon."

All secondary school students across the country are encouraged to participate in large numbers as a way of honoring the legacy of the Father of the Nation through the power of writing. Detailed participation guidelines will be announced soon through media outlets and official social media platforms of TBC and the relevant ministries.