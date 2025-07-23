Kenya: Section of Nyali's Links Road to Close for 6 Months for Flooding Reconstruction

22 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Mombasa — The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a six-month closure of a key section of Links Road in Nyali, Mombasa County, starting Friday, August 1, 2025, at 6am.

The closure affecting a stretch near Nyali's Premier Hospital, which will remain in effect until Friday, January 30, 2026, at 6pm, will facilitate major reconstruction works aimed at resolving persistent flooding and drainage issues in the area.

KURA stated that the project will involve elevating the entire road section and constructing an enhanced drainage system to improve rainwater flow and prevent the seasonal flooding that has long disrupted transport and affected businesses and residents.

"This road closure is necessary to facilitate the construction works with the aim of providing a lasting solution to the regular flooding and drainage challenges that usually affect this section of the road," KURA stated on Monday.

The Authority urged motorists and other road users to avoid the affected stretch during the construction period and use alternative routes.

KURA said traffic police and marshals will guide road users and ensure smooth traffic flow in surrounding areas.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused as we continue to transform urban mobility," the Authority said.

