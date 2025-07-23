Africa: AUC Deputy Chairperson Reaffirmed the AU's Commitment to Ocean Health As a Cornerstone of Agenda 2063 & SDGs

22 July 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

At the High Level Event on "A Sustainable Ocean Economy," co-organised by APRM & the OECD at the AU Permanent Observer Mission offices in New York this afternoon, AUC Deputy Chairperson H.E Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi reaffirmed the AU's commitment to ocean health as a cornerstone of Agenda 2063 & SDGs. She underscored the urgent need for policy & institutional coherence to address pollution, overfishing & climate threats.

She emphasised that the AU's Ocean Governance Strategy, Circular Economy Plan & Blue Economy Frameworks aim to drive sustainable use of marine resources while creating jobs, especially for youth & women. She called for the safeguarding of our oceans for people, planet & prosperity.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.