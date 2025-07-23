Africa: AUC Deputy Chairperson Reaffirmed the AU's Commitment to Ocean Health As a Cornerstone of Agenda 2063 & SDGs

At the High Level Event on "A Sustainable Ocean Economy," co-organised by APRM & the OECD at the AU Permanent Observer Mission offices in New York this afternoon, AUC Deputy Chairperson H.E Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi reaffirmed the AU's commitment to ocean health as a cornerstone of Agenda 2063 & SDGs. She underscored the urgent need for policy & institutional coherence to address pollution, overfishing & climate threats.

She emphasised that the AU's Ocean Governance Strategy, Circular Economy Plan & Blue Economy Frameworks aim to drive sustainable use of marine resources while creating jobs, especially for youth & women. She called for the safeguarding of our oceans for people, planet & prosperity.