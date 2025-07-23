South Africa: Protesters Call for Scrapping Changes to Labour Laws

Labour department says amendments are necessary to counter growing unemployment

About 100 people - under the banner of the Campaign to Scrap the Labour Law Amendment Bills - gathered outside the offices of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Protesters included representatives from trade unions, social movements and human rights advocacy groups. They carried placards calling for the scrapping of four labour law amendment bills.

The proposed amendments follow three years of negotiations between the government, business and labour at NEDLAC. The organisers say the bills make 47 amendments to the Labour Relations Act, 13 to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, two to the National Minimum Wage Act, and three to the Employment Equity Act.

The campaign says the amendments erode the country's labour laws in favour of employers.

"These are not rights that were just given to workers. These were rights that were won with great difficulty," said John Appolis of the Casual Workers Advice Office. He said the amendments will make it easier for employers to dismiss workers.

Patrick Mlaba, from Orange Farm Human Rights Advice Centre, said, "NEDLAC is just a forum for corruption and class collaboration. We want them to take our memorandum to the government and tell them that people here are demanding that these amendments must be scrapped."

In a statement, Department of Labour and Employment spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the amendments are necessary to combat a national crisis of growing unemployment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) said that while not happy with all aspects of the proposed amendments, it was incorrect to claim workers rights and protections were being removed.

"Some areas of substantial disagreement remain, including exempting start-ups from collective bargaining council agreements and the definitions of unfair labour practices. COSATU is continuing to engage with government on these to ensure that when the bills are finally tabled before Parliament, those and all other remaining areas of disagreement are resolved in the interests of workers," said Matthew Parks, COSATU Parliamentary coordinator.

Demonstrators handed over a memo to NEDLAC executive director Makhukhu Mampuru. He told the crowd their concerns would be raised with government, labour and business, and responded to in due course.