Malawi: Independent MP Aspirant Rhoda Gadama Misomali Launches Mobile Clinic in Mulanje Central

Independent Parliamentary aspirant for Mulanje Central, Rhoda Gadama Misomali, has launched a groundbreaking healthcare initiative aimed at improving access to medical services in remote areas of the constituency.

Dubbed the RGM Mobile Clinic, the program officially rolled out at Nansomba Secondary School, where over 180 patients received medical assistance for various health conditions.

The mobile clinic is designed to move from village to village, bringing essential healthcare directly to the people. It is staffed by a dedicated team of volunteer doctors and nurses and offers services including screening and treatment for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other common but manageable ailments.

"This is one way of creating a constituency of excellence. A healthy community is one that contributes meaningfully to the socio-economic development of society," said Gadama Misomali during the launch.

One of the first beneficiaries, Gogo Magret Dzimbiri, a 70-year-old woman from the area, praised the initiative for reducing the burden of long-distance travel to access medical care.

"It has helped me a lot. The clinic is far from my home, but now healthcare has come to us," she said.

Gadama Misomali, who holds academic qualifications in psychology, leadership, and human resource management, believes that her professional background and passion for community welfare position her well to deliver transformative development in Mulanje Central.

Known for her people-centered leadership style, she emphasized that the RGM Mobile Clinic is a reflection of her commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and responsive community development.

"This initiative is not just about healthcare--it's about restoring dignity, hope, and self-reliance among our people," she added.

The RGM Mobile Clinic is expected to serve thousands across the constituency in the coming months, reinforcing Misomali's growing reputation as a community-driven leader who leads with compassion and purpose.