South Africa: New Higher Education Minister and Deputy Sworn in

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, has been sworn in as Minister of that portfolio in Cape Town this afternoon.

During the same ceremony, former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, was sworn in as his deputy.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Tuynhuys in the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Manamela and Dube-Ncube were appointed following the removal of Dr Nobuhle Nkabane from the role of Minister and Higher Education and Training on Monday evening.

Dube-Ncube was appointed in terms of Section 93 (b) of the Constitution, which allows the President to appoint no more than two Deputy Ministers from outside the National Assembly.