Uganda: Benjamin Cadet Edges MP John Twesigye in Rubirizi NRM Race, Hosts Victory Party

Benjamin Cadet of Bunyaruguru Constituency in Rubirizi District, Western Uganda, has officially secured his party's candidacy to run for election in the upcoming 2026 General Elections, beating the incumbent MP John Twesigye.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission, Cadet garnered 18,020 votes, representing 61% of the total votes cast, followed by the incumbent MP, Twesigye John Ntamuhira, who obtained 9,971 votes, representing 33%, and David Katureebe Tugume, a close relative of Cadet, who struggled to raise 1,791 votes, representing 6% of the total votes cast in Bunyaruguru Constituency.

In a show of strength and unity, Cadet hosted a lavish victory party on Sunday, July 19, at Nyakasharu Playground, drawing delegates and party stalwarts from across Western Uganda.

The event, which featured speeches, musical performances, and strategic acknowledgement of NRM cadres in the region, was more than a celebration--it was a calculated move to galvanize support for President Yoweri Museveni's re-election in the 2026 presidential elections.

"This is not just about Cadet," Cadet's campaign manager declared to a cheering crowd of over 5,000 attendees. "It's about reclaiming the soul of our Bunyaruguru. We stand united behind Hon. Cadet, and I pledge to mobilize every resource, every vote, and every voice to ensure his victory and that of President Museveni."

Strategic Mobilization

Representatives from more than 20 districts were in attendance, including key figures from battleground regions in the Western region. Cadet's campaign team confirmed that the event marked the beginning of a sub-regional and regional mobilization effort, with his allies set to embark on an inter-district tour to rally grassroots support for Museveni's presidential campaign.

Party insiders say Cadet's influence and fundraising prowess make him a critical ally in the national race. His election campaign is expected to serve as a platform for broader messaging aligned with President Museveni's progressive agenda on socio-economic transformation.

A Rising Power Broker

"Cadet Benjamin is not just running for office--he's shaping the future of the party," said political strategist Dennis Olodi. "His victory party was a masterclass in coalition-building."

Political analysts note that Cadet's growing prominence within the party could position him for a cabinet role should Museveni win the presidency in 2026. "His ability to unify diverse factions and energize younger voters has earned him respect across ideological lines in Rubirizi district," an expert noted.

As the campaign season heats up, all eyes will be on Bunyaruguru--not just for its parliamentary race, but for the ripple effects Cadet's leadership may have on the national stage.