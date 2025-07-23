South Africa: Kenny Kunene Caught Red-Handed Meeting Alleged DJ Sumbody Killer During Police Raid

Kenny Kunene, who was caught at alleged murder mastermind Katiso Molefe's house during a police raid, desperately claims he was there to help young journalists.

Democratic Alliance demands Kunene's immediate resignation saying he cannot keep his job after being busted at a murder suspect's home.

When police stormed the home of alleged DJ Sumbody murder mastermind Katiso "KT" Molefe in Sandton, they didn't expect to find City of Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene waiting for a meeting.

According to News24, Kunene, who is also the Patriotic Alliance's deputy president, was grilled by police about his shocking presence at Molefe's house. Molefe is accused of orchestrating the murder of whistleblower Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala and later, musician Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody.

Molefe was arrested along with alleged hitmen Musa Kekana, Tlego Floyd Mabusela and former detective Michael Pule Tau. Molefe got bail. The others stayed behind bars.

Kunene desperately insisted he was there for "a good cause," helping young journalists. He said he was introducing one of them to Molefe to land an exclusive interview for his online platform, Africa News Global.

"I don't even know the guy," Kunene said. "He wasn't a fugitive. This was just about journalism." He added that the meeting was arranged through a contact named Jabu, and police accepted his explanation after he showed them messages on his phone.

"They asked if I had Molefe's number. I told them no, and let them search my phone. They saw I was telling the truth," Kunene told News24.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But that didn't stop the fierce backlash.

The Democratic Alliance called for Kunene's immediate resignation. DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said: "Criminality and underworld links seem deeply rooted in the Patriotic Alliance. Kunene cannot keep his job after being found at the home of a murder suspect."

She slammed his story about helping journalists as "laughable" and accused the PA of putting crime and corruption ahead of public service.

"The people of Johannesburg deserve better than someone who hangs out with murder suspects," she said.

On eNCA, Kunene doubled down. He said it was simply about giving Molefe a chance to tell his side of the story, just like other media outlets have done in the past with controversial figures.

"It was just a bad time to be there," he said.

DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa John Sefoka, was gunned down in a brutal drive-by shooting in Woodmead in November 2022. His blue VW GTI was riddled with bullets. He died on the scene, along with his bodyguard and driver.

Police have not revealed the motive behind the murder.

Molefe is also named in explosive claims by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who said that SAPS leaders and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu were infiltrated by drug cartels.

Mkhwanazi claimed that the police task team investigating political killings was dismantled after it got too close to Molefe and Matlala.

Minister Mchunu is now on special leave while three different investigations look into the scandal.