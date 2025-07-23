South Africa: Mkhize Says Claims of Secret Meeting to Stop Police Investigation Are Lies

Mkhize told Scrolla.Africa there was no meeting with Zuma and Cele to discuss removing Minister Senzo Mchunu or stopping the inquiry.

Sources claimed the group was trying to protect allies from corruption charges and ruin the commission, but Mkhize says it's false.

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has strongly denied claims that he met with Jacob Zuma and Bheki Cele to try to stop the commission of enquiry into police corruption.

Speaking to Scrolla.Africa on Tuesday, Mkhize said the claims were false and that he had no part in any such plan.

"Your sources are lying. There was no such meeting. I have not had any such discussions," Mkhize said.

This comes after sources told Scrolla.Africa that Mkhize, Zuma and Cele had held private talks to stop the inquiry. They allegedly feared it would reveal high-level corruption and hurt their allies, not Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is leading a clean-up in the police service.

One source said: "The plan was to pressure President Cyril Ramaphosa into removing Mchunu. His clean-up efforts have led to the arrest of Lieutenant General Dumsani Khumalo, who is close to some of these leaders."

Mchunu also launched an investigation on 9 January 2025 into a R360-million medical care tender linked to businessman Vusi Matlala. The contract was cancelled due to suspected corruption.

The source also claimed Zuma's allies had submitted a letter to the court to try to stop the commission, seen as a move to protect those involved.

But Mkhize said he has had no contact or meetings with anyone about the matter.

Mchunu has responded by saying he supports the investigation fully and is ready to be examined if needed.

He recently announced that the government will cancel certain police station leases, which he says are enriching a few connected people. He made the statement during a visit to Vryheid.

Scrolla.Africa also tried to get comment from Bheki Cele, but calls and messages were not returned.