South Africa: MK Party Wants Ramaphosa Out Over Police Minister Scandal

22 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Zukile Majova
  • The MK party says Ramaphosa betrayed black voters by forming a government of national unity with the Democratic Alliance.
  • Mchunu is accused of working with criminals and lying to Parliament but remains in office on paid leave.

The uMkhonto weSizwe party wants President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from office.

The party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma, has filed a motion of no confidence against him in Parliament.

They accuse Ramaphosa of failing to manage the country and the economy. They also say his decision to form a government of national unity with the Democratic Alliance was a betrayal of black South Africans.

MK is particularly angry that Ramaphosa did not fire Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is facing serious allegations.

Instead, Ramaphosa appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister and launched a commission of inquiry into Mchunu.

MK says this is unconstitutional and has gone to the Constitutional Court to challenge it.

Mchunu is currently on paid leave while a six-month commission investigates claims that he is connected to the criminal underworld.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi linked Mchunu to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, a jailed businessman accused of money laundering and attempted murder.

Mkhwanazi also said Mchunu interfered with police work and disbanded the Political Killings Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal to protect people like Matlala.

In Parliament, Mchunu denied knowing businessman Brown Mogotsi, another alleged associate of Matlala. But he later admitted that he knew him "as a comrade".

He is also accused of lying under oath about this.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has asked three parliamentary committees to investigate the claims.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed his party will not support MK's motion.

The Speaker is expected to announce a date for the debate and vote in Parliament.

During his presidency, Zuma faced nine motions of no confidence. He survived all of them but resigned in 2018 after being recalled by the ANC national executive committee.

 

