Uganda: Low-Income Workers in Lubaga Praise President Museveni for Youth Wealth Creation Support

Low-income earners in Lubaga Division have lauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his continued support through the Youth Wealth Creation Program--a government initiative aimed at empowering small-scale entrepreneurs and informal workers with startup assistance to improve their livelihoods.

The appreciation followed a recent community outreach tour by Faizo Ndase, the program coordinator from the Office of the President, who visited several parishes in Lubaga to monitor the progress of beneficiaries.

Many have so far received tools and materials to enhance their businesses.

Launched in 2022, the Youth Wealth Creation Program is funded by the Office of the President under the stewardship of Jane Barekye.

It focuses on uplifting youth and low-income groups through economic empowerment and has supported more than 900 beneficiaries across Kampala--including vendors, chapati sellers, hairdressers, vegetable dealers, shoe repairers, and tailors.

Among the beneficiaries is a couple, Amos Nesigani and Betty Nabayiga, who run a small bakery in Ndeeba.

After receiving 20 liters of cooking oil and a carton of flour, they were able to increase production and attract more customers.

"This support came at the right time. We used to struggle with high input costs, but the assistance allowed us to increase our output and better serve our customers," said Nesigani.

Agnes Namagga, a chips vendor also based in Ndeeba, reported a significant boost in her earnings.

"Before the program, I was earning around Shs 150,000 per week. Now, I make up to Shs 300,000. I'm more confident and stable," she said.

At Nakulabye Market, hairdresser Hellen Nalunkuuma shared how a professional-grade hairdryer she received transformed her salon operations.

"My customers love the results, and I've since expanded and hired one more person," she said.

In Kiwuunya, Nakulabye, tailor Hadijjah Zawedde expressed gratitude for receiving a new sewing machine after years of relying on a faulty one.

"I now work faster, and the quality of my work has improved. I even take on more clients than before," Zawedde said.

During the outreach, Ndase expressed optimism about the program's impact, noting that it had brought tangible, life-changing results to the communities visited.

"Our aim is to uplift lives, especially those at the grassroots. The feedback we've received is encouraging, and we appeal to the President to continue supporting this initiative. It's making a real difference," he said.

The visit highlighted the growing need for sustainable and targeted empowerment programs to address urban poverty and youth unemployment.

Beneficiaries are calling for the expansion of the initiative to reach even more disadvantaged communities.