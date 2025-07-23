Africa: Sables Return to Hero's Welcome After Rugby Africa Cup Victory

Hundreds of rugby fans thronged Robert Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday evening to welcome the Sables, who won the Rugby Africa Cup on Saturday in Uganda.

The Africa Cup trophy came with a ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup for the Sables, who ended a 34-year wait.

Zimbabwe last played at a Rugby World Cup in 199, and Saturday's victory is a milestone achievement for the current crop of players who managed to defend the prestigious trophy, which they also won last year.

Present at the airport were several government officials, including Deputy Minister of Sports Emily Jesaya.

Zimbabwe staged a spirited campaign at the Rugby Africa Cup, which saw them ending the tournament unbeaten, in the process denting Namibia's consecutive World Cup qualification since 1998.

Speaking upon arrival, Sables coach Piet Benada said, "It feels amazing, I think it's a testament to my assistants and the boys and all the support that we had behind the scenes.

"You come with a vision, but if people don't buy in, then nothing happens.

"So I thank everybody. I thank my support staff and most of all the players and their families who supported them through this journey."

Since his appointment last year in March, Benade has remained unbeaten in all the matches he has played.

He added that he is now looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.

"It's a challenge to take on. It's one of the world's best, and we're excited about that challenge.

"So it might be difficult at the start, I don't think we can expect things to just continue as they are."