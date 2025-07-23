Zimbabwe: Silent Killer No-Show Disappoints Durban Fans, Promoters Threaten Legal Action

Zimdancehall artist Silent Killer did not show up for a recent music show at Cool Runnings, Durban, leaving fans and promoters frustrated.

This incident follows another no-show by the chanter at the UK SAMA Festival in April, after he reportedly refused to board a flight due to a "troubling dream."

Stige Movement, the Durban show's promoter, expressed "deep frustration" over the artist's absence, citing breach of contract despite arranging flights, accommodation, and providing a 50% advance payment.

In a statement, Promoter Nqabutho Prestige "Stige" Dlamini has demanded a public apology from Silent Killer.

"Fans had gathered in numbers at Cool Running's, enthusiastic to witness Silent Killer's electrifying performance. The venue buzzed with anticipation, only to be dampened by the news of his unexplained nonappearance. Stige Movement has now publicly called on Silent Killer to issue an unreserved media apology to both the Durban fans and the promoter.

"Failure to apologise will result in instantaneous legal action. We will open a case for breach of contract and damages incurred."

Stige applauded artists Qounfuzed and Junior Spragga for their top performances despite Silent Killer's absence.

"Despite the setback, the night was not without its highlights. Stige Movement extends heartfelt gratitude to artists Qounfuzed and Junior Spragga along with their management teams for delivering exceptional performances and maintaining a high level of proficiency under challenging circumstances.

"We sincerely apologise to all our fans and supporters who came out in full force. We will not tolerate disregard for commitment, and we will continue to uphold the values of veracity, responsibility, and excellence in our events."