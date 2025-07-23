Namibia: Gender Ministry Urges Parents to Claim Five Abandoned Children Before 1 October

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare is appealing to the biological parents or relatives of five abandoned children to come forward and make contact with social workers.

According to the ministry, this is a bid to complete the placement process of the children into permanent care.

In a notice issued on 10 July, the ministry says the appeal is part of its legal obligation under Section 227(5)(a) of the Child Care and Protection Act (Act No. 3 of 2015), which requires authorities to make all reasonable efforts to trace and notify the parents or guardians before final placement decisions can be made.

Among the children listed is a baby girl who was left in the SOS Children's Village on 20 March 2020. Another is a baby boy who was abandoned at a bar at Dolam, in Windhoek's Damara location, in July 2021.

In the notice, the ministry says the third child, a baby boy, was found abandoned in a riverbed in the Havana area on 20 July 2023.

The fourth child is a baby girl who was left at the entrance of Katutura Intermediate Hospital on 24 March 2024, while the fifth child, a baby boy, was left at the Katutura State Hospital on 8 November 2024.

The ministry urges any biological parent or relative of the children to make contact with the social workers before 1 October.

"Social worker Clemenciah Kavita can be contacted at 061 283 3216 or 081 341 3502 for the first four cases," the notice states.

The notice further adds that in the case of the baby left at Katutura State Hospital in November, social worker Evelina Amakali can be reached at 081 319 2777.

The ministry further assures that no criminal charges will be brought against the parents or guardians in these cases.

Section 227(1)(a) of the act provides legal protection to a parent, guardian or caregiver who abandons a child, provided the child was left under the physical care of a responsible person or at a designated safe location such as a hospital, police station, fire station, school, place of safety, children's home or any other prescribed location.

The ministry says this protection exists to encourage parents in distress to choose safer alternatives, rather than exposing children to harm.

Efforts by The Namibian to obtain comment from the minister of gender equality, Emma Kantema, proved unsuccessful, as she did not respond to questions sent to her by the time of going to print.