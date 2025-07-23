Uganda: MPs Summon Defence Minister Over Air Cargo Planes Deal

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has dismissed officials from Uganda Air Cargo, led by Lt. Gen. (Rtd) James Lakara, and summoned the Minister of Defence, Oboth Oboth, over allegations surrounding a questionable deal involving seven air cargo planes.

The disputed agreement, signed in 2024 between the Government of Uganda, Uganda Air Cargo, and Alfa MBM from the United Arab Emirates, was intended to supply seven air cargo planes for transporting Uganda's goods abroad and for deployment of military personnel to Somalia and other conflict zones.

However, only one plane was delivered, and it soon developed mechanical problems.

Officials from Uganda Air Cargo appeared before COSASE, chaired by Medard Sseggona, to respond to queries raised in the Auditor General's report covering December 2023 and 2024.

"We invited the Minister of Defence to clarify this joint venture, as Alfa MBM has clearly defaulted on its obligations, and Uganda Air Cargo was not even involved in signing the agreement," said Sseggona.

He added that out of the seven planes agreed upon, Alfa MBM delivered only one, which was functional for a short time before breaking down.

Committee members dismissed the Uganda Air Cargo officials and vowed to summon Minister Oboth Oboth for further questioning.

"We have seen numerous agreements signed with poor terms for Ugandans. This agreement involving Uganda Air Cargo and Alfa MBM is no different. We have dismissed these officials to compel the Minister of Defence to appear in person next week. Taxpayers' money is involved, and he is responsible for this mess," said Allan Mayanja, COSASE vice chairperson.

Geoffrey Kayemba Ssali, MP for Bukomansimbi, added, "We want the Minister to explain why he instructed officials from Uganda Air Cargo to bypass the legal procurement process. This contract favors the Minister and the service providers, which we strongly oppose."