Rwanda: Kigali - Over 200 Kigali Bars Sanctioned for Violating Regulations

A total of 206 bars across Kigali were found to be operating in violation of regulations governing the hospitality and entertainment sectors, through findings from a recent inspection jointly conducted by Rwanda National Police (RNP) and the City of Kigali authorities.

The compliance checks were carried out over the weekend of July 19 and 20, targeting a total of 601 establishments across all three districts of the City.

ALSO READ: Noise pollution: Kigali bars warned of over non-compliance

"To prevent and tackle widespread excessive alcohol consumption, especially among the youth, police, in collaboration with relevant institutions, have intensified regular inspections to ensure compliance with regulations guiding the hospitality and entertainment businesses," according to ACP Boniface Rutikanga, the Police spokesperson.

Rutikanga explained that several establishments had repeatedly defied the rules despite multiple warnings.

"This operation follows persistent violations by many bars and hotels. As a result, administrative sanctions were imposed over the weekend, and these inspections will continue," he said.

ALSO READ: RDB urges compliance with nightlife rules to curb chaos, protect minors

He reiterated key regulations, including a ban on serving alcohol to anyone under the age of 18 or to visibly intoxicated people, and the need to prevent noise pollution that disrupts surrounding communities. These are part of the broader compliance framework set out in guidelines issued by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A communiqué from RDB issued on June 28, following a meeting with the National Police, City of Kigali and various stakeholders, reinforced these requirements. It directed owners of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and liquor shops to stop serving alcohol by 1am from Monday to Friday, and by 2m on Saturdays and Sundays.

Operators are also required to ensure customers vacate the premises by the stipulated closing times and lock all entry points. They must monitor sound levels to ensure they do not exceed legal thresholds, verify the age of patrons, and refrain from serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

ALSO READ: Noise Pollution: Eight things Kigali bars can do to comply with regulations

The inspection found several types of venues breaching these rules, including 53 nightclubs, 64 liquor stores, five supermarkets, 17 general outlets selling alcohol, 64 bars, two lodges and one restaurant. Penalties issued ranged from temporary closure orders to administrative fines.

Authorities also apprehended a business owner in Remera Sector, Gasabo District, who had resumed operations at a bar and lodge previously closed due to non-compliance.

In Nyarugenge District, 24 people were found engaging in public drunkenness and were counselled before being released.

Rutikanga urged all operators in the hospitality sector to take responsibility for self-regulation and compliance, warning that failure to do so could lead to financial and legal consequences.

"Continued enforcement efforts will be strengthened not only in Kigali but across the country," he added.