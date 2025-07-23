Africa: What You Should Know As Giants of Africa Festival Returns to Kigali

The Giants of Africa Festival is returning to Kigali from 26 July to 2 August, bringing together 320 young athletes from 20 African nations, and more than 20,000 spectators for a week of community, culture, basketball, education and entertainment.

Organised by Giants of Africa, a non-profit organisation founded by former Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and president Masai Ujiri, the festival unites communities, sparks potential, and drives transformative change across the continent.

As the event gets nears, here are things you may need to know about the initiative.

Began in 2003

Giants of Africa originally began in 2003 as a non-profit organisation. In the last 20 years, they have combed through the continent to bring basketball to the doorsteps of young players - facilitating youth outreach initiatives and developing the sport's infrastructure that is in dire need of renovation, across most parts of African countries.

The Giants of Africa festival has now become an important event on the African sports calendar.

GOA festival was first held in Rwanda in 2023

The festival was first held in Kigali in 2023, featuring 250 young people from 16 African countries, thrilled spectators with their culture and sporting prowess.

On the court, under the lights of the BK Arena, Mali's girls and Senegal's boys emerged champions of the competition in the first edition.

Many courts built by GOA

Under the initiative, a number of courts were placed outdoor, precisely in Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village and the aesthetically pleasing Kimisagara Youth Centre - to name a couple.

In addition, the 2025 edition will be a wonderful spectacle with 20 countries, made up of 40 teams, expected to battle it out for supremacy on the court.

Participating countries include: Rwanda, Cameroon, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal, Mali, DR Congo, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Somalia, Botswana, South Africa, Gabon, Benin, and Ethiopia.

Aims to support and educate youngsters

The aim of the event is to support and educate young people from across Africa, enabling them to impact their societies in a positive manner, serve as catalysts for community changes, and community building.

A host of activities will take place in the 2025 edition.

In partnership with Imbuto Foundation and the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Youth and Arts, festival campers and special guests will, on the opening day, engage in community service before a private Women's Empowerment Community event will take place in all 20 participating countries.

The second day will bring together 2,000 young Rwandans, before DJ Uncle Waffles captivates the audience at the opening ceremony, which is expected to be a vibrant event with all 20 countries represented.

The festival will close with performances from Africa's finest musicians including household star The Ben and headline act Ayra Starr.

Giving opportunities to rising talents to train with NBA stars

As part of the festival, athletes will be handed the opportunity to train with NBA, WNBA and community coaches to further develop their skills.

A round-robin tournament will determine which teams will compete in the coveted Championship and All-Star Games.

On 31 July, there will also be a new addition to the Giants Africa Festival itinerary. Three creative designers will display their collections, with the aim to showcase their culture and innovation.

The penultimate day will see the boys and girls All-Star Basketball event take place, with surprise performances on the bill.

Fittingly, three new basketball courts will be unveiled at a local school in Kigali on the final day, while 100 local Rwandan coaches will undergo a coaching clinic with NBA and WNBA coaches and personnel.