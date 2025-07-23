South Africa: Fired Minister Nkabane's Seta Panel Existed in Name Only, MPs Conclude

Former minister Nobuhle Nkabane's independent panellists say they never met to discuss the appointment of chairpersons for the Seta boards. Her adviser, Asisipho Solani -- who said he was part of the panel -- is accused of trying to coerce an official to say the panel existed.

MPs battled on Tuesday, 22 July to understand controversial panel appointments who axed higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane claimed assisted her in selecting the 21 chairpersons of the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards.

The panellists said they neither sat in any meeting nor made appointments to the Seta boards. Her adviser, Asisipho Solani, is accused of coercing an official to confirm that the panel existed.

Nkabane was fired as minister of higher education and training by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 21 July 2025. Nkabane's deputy Buti Manamela was sworn in as the new minister alongside new deputy minister Nomsa Ncube-Dube.

The panellists included education and training Deputy Director-General Rhulani Ngwenya, Chief of Staff Nelisiwe Semane, Seta Director Mabuza Ngubane, and Solani, the adviser to the ex-minister.

Reading their letters into the record, Ngwenya, Semane and Ngubane denied involvement in appointing the 21 Seta chairpersons. Solani admitted that he was...