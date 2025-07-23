South Africa: First Group of Stranded Football Teens Head Home - South African News Briefs - July 23, 2025

First Group of Stranded Football Teens Head Home

A group of teenagers from the BT Football Academy who were stranded in Portugal after attending a tournament in Spain are expected to return to Cape Town, reports EWN. Their trip home comes after they secured return tickets with the support of fellow South Africans. The first group is due in the afternoon, while the second will arrive later in the evening. Parents, who had raised concerns about the initial travel arrangements that involved splitting the group, are relieved the ordeal is ending.

Two Men Killed as Shootings Continue to Plague Khayelitsha

Communities on the Cape Flats remain on edge following another deadly shooting in Khayelitsha, where two men were killed and one injured, reports SABC News. More than 20 people have been killed in a series of shooting incidents across the Cape Flats in the past few weeks. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that officers found the bodies of the two men with gunshot wounds in the latest incident. The community policing forums from the Cape Flats met at the Lentegeur Police Station in Cape Town to discuss the spate of killings.

KwaZulu-Natal Denies School Tender Irregularities

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has denied allegations of wrongful awarding of school nutrition tenders, reports EWN. This follows claims by the National School Nutrition Programme Service Association, which alleges that the bidding process for nutrition tenders had political interference. The association had alleged irregularities and links to MEC Sipho Hlomuka. However, Hlomuka denied any involvement in the procurement process, insisting he had no role in the committees responsible. He added that if wrongdoing is confirmed, those implicated must be held accountable.

