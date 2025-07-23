Zimbabwe: Can Patriotism Be Legislated?

The ruling Zanu-PF party appears determined to further criminalize dissent in Zimbabwe. Its lawmakers are seen to be trying to entrench legislation that can be used to target those who flag the government's shortcomings.

Lawmakers from the ruling ZANU-PF party in Zimbabwe are moving a motion to further criminalize government critics. They're advocating for a comprehensive strategy to promote patriotism and national identity. Proposed measures include formalizing a national ideology, establishing a national institute of ideology and integrating "patriotic" education into the curriculum.

The motion comes on top of the contested Patriotic Act of 2023, which was seen to effectively closed the door on dissent In Zimbabwe. It makes provision for criticism issues such as provision of health care, basic services and accountability to be judged criminal.

The government dismissed criticism, saying the legislation was necessary to hold accountable individuals who threaten "national interests." It said the legislation was modeled on the Logan Act in the US, which bars citizens from engaging in certain unauthorized communications with foreign governments. In Zimbabwe, violations could result in life imprisonment and death, termination of citizenship, suspension from voting or holding public office.

Another layer to repressive legislation

In a recent parliamentary debate, ZANU-PF MP Ophious Murambiwa suggested that it should be criminal to speak "evil" about Zimbabwe.

"The most important issue is to love our country, let us praise our country in all circumstances, whether in good or bad times, during the night or day," Murambiwa said.

The motion has prompted opposition lawmakers and human rights groups to push back harder.

"Patriotism is not blind loyalty. It is not empty slogans. True patriots question injustice, challenge corruption and demand systems that serve people not a selected few," Prosper Mutseyami, an opposition MP, said.

"Our patriotism must ignite participation, ensuring that every Zimbabwean plays an active role in shaping the future."

Human rights activists say its another attempt to silence dissent.

"You cannot necessarily legislate patriotism," Nigel Nyamutumbu, the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe programs manager, told DW. "It is a concept that can naturally clamp down on the requisite freedoms. Patriotism is not a legal concept but rather a political nationalist ideology."

Activists have in the past been accused of treason and unpatriotic behavior for expressing concerns over human rights abuses, corruption, and governance in Zimbabwe.

Abuse of parliament and constitution

Citizens have expressed concern over what they fear are attempts to enforce a one-party state. ZANU-PF, with its absolute majority in parliament, is seen to be abusing its authority and violating the constitution.

"As parliamentarians we are supposed to uphold the constitution," Gladys Hlatshwayo an opposition MP told DW. "Section 119 of the constitution demands that parliament protects the constitution and democratic governance."

In June 2025, Zimbabwe's High Court struck down sections of the Patriotic Act.The court ruled that the drastic penalties prescribed by the Patriotic Act infringed on various sections of the country's constitution.

Several civic organizations and a private citizens had petitioned the court, arguing that the legislation was overly broad and vague and had high potential for abuse and misuse.

"The most patriotic people are those who hold their government to account. A government must not be seen as the most dangerous institution," Eric Chisora, a political analyst, told DW. "Whatever they [ZANU-PF lawmakers] are doing is unreasonable and irrational. Citizens' rights must be protected."

A need for law reforms

Political and civic rights activists are calling for the repeal of colonial legacy laws which they say are retrogressive. Laws such as the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, with provisions have been used to incriminate government critics, date back to Zimbabwe's pre-independence era when they were used to suppress Black majority rule.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The activists are concerned over the shrinking of democratic space under Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's president since 2018.

"We are now living in a country where there is no freedom of expression due to the number of pieces of legislation being passed by the ZANU-PF regime," Blessing Vava, executive director of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, told DW.

"When you see a government passing repressive laws, just know that it is not a popular government. Zimbabweans must fight to defend the constitution."

Eddy Micah Jr. contributed to this article.

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen