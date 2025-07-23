Kenyan Stephen Munyakho Freed From Saudi Jail After Blood Money Settlement

Nairobi — Kenyan national Stephen Abdukareem Munyakho, who had been on death row in Saudi Arabia for over a decade, has been released following the payment of blood money.

His release marks the culmination of years of diplomatic efforts and humanitarian appeals, with the final breakthrough coming through a $1 million settlement brokered by the Muslim World League.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei confirmed the development.

"Steve Abdukareem Munyakho, the Kenyan national who has been on death row in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is free as of 10am today pursuant to the full satisfaction of judicial decree," Sing'Oei stated on Tuesday.

"Our Mission in Riyadh has confirmed that Steve performed his Umrah, a minor pilgrimage, upon release."

Sing'Oei added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would provide further details regarding Munyakho's return to the country.

Postponed execution

Munyakho's execution had been postponed twice--first in May and again in October 2024--after interventions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These delays bought crucial time for negotiations, ultimately leading to his freedom.

The diplomatic milestone was announced on March 26, during an Iftar dinner at State House, Nairobi, when UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar revealed that the Muslim World League had paid the full amount required to spare Munyakho's life.

"Last year, we brought the Secretary General of the Muslim World League to State House, and the President made a passionate request regarding a Kenyan who was facing death by beheading for murder," Omar said.

"The Saudi Arabian ambassador to Kenya and Kenya's ambassador to Saudi Arabia confirmed that the request had been honored. The $1 million has been paid, and the Kenyan will return home safe."

Munyakho, now 50, was convicted in 2013 for the killing of a Yemeni colleague during an altercation at a Red Sea resort, where he worked as a warehouse manager.

According to his mother, 73-year-old Dorothy Kweyu, the fatal incident began when her son was attacked with a letter opener by the colleague. Munyakho reportedly retaliated with the same weapon, resulting in the colleague's death.

The case drew significant attention in Kenya, with Kweyu leading a tireless public campaign for her son's release.

A 2014 appeal led to a reduction in the charge's severity, but the death sentence stood under Saudi law.

Eventually, Kenyan diplomats in Riyadh persuaded the victim's family to accept diya, a form of compensation permitted under Islamic law that can allow for forgiveness or a reduced sentence in capital cases.

Recognized in around 20 countries across Africa and the Middle East, diya is commonly used in cases involving murder, injury, or property damage.