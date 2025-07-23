Nigeria: Lawmakers Indict 31 MDAs, Urge EFCC to Recover Over N103bn, $950,000

The House of Representatives has indicted 31 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) over financial irregularities amounting to over N103.8 billion and $950,912.05.

This is as the House has also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission to go after the MDAs to recover the funds and remit to the treasury.

This was sequel to a motion sponsored by Rep. Bamidele Salam, on Tuesday, based on the findings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during its review of the Auditor-General's Annual Reports for the years ending December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2020, including findings related to internal control weaknesses and non-compliance within government entities.

In line with the Standing Orders of the House, the adopted recommendations aim to ensure accountability by mandating the recovery of public funds and imposing sanctions where necessary.

Among the institutions cited in the 2019 recommendations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was indicted for unauthorised spending on a presidential lodge project at the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia.

The committee demanded that over N124 million and nearly $795,000 be refunded to the federal treasury.

Additional sums, including N31.7 million and $155,923.00, were also flagged as illegally expended without appropriation.

The ministry was instructed to recover N49.4 million paid for renovation without following procurement procedures, and N9.2 million disbursed to embassy officials without proper documentation.

Also, the Bank of Agriculture was indicted over uncollected debts amounting to N75.6 billion.

The committee directed the management to publish the list of debtors in at least three national newspapers and called on anti-corruption agencies to recover the outstanding funds.

An additional N350 million must be recovered and evidence submitted within 90 days.

The Nigeria Correctional Service was instructed to recover and remit N7.47 million in unpaid withholding taxes.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) was directed to retrieve eight official vehicles and ensure the return of four operational vehicles unlawfully retained by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

NEPZA was also cited for procurement violations totaling over N12 million, with sanctions recommended against the accounting officer responsible.

Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory was indicted for payments totaling N82 million made to 105 unidentified beneficiaries.

The former Council Chairman was asked to recover and remit the funds to the federal treasury with supporting evidence submitted to the committee.

The Nigeria Customs Service was instructed to work with the Accountant-General of the Federation to produce a detailed list of all items credited to both the Federation and Non-Federation Accounts to ensure transparent accounting.

At the Rural Electrification Agency, financial infractions totaling over N1.3 billion were uncovered.

The former Managing Director was ordered to refund N394 million expended on electrification projects not approved by the agency's Tender Board.

Additional sums, including N4.2 million spent on unauthorised publicity and N969 million transferred to the Eurobond ledger without authorisation, were also flagged, with disciplinary measures recommended for responsible officers.

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria was cited for unremitted stamp duties and internally generated revenue.

The council ordered to recover N1.1 million in stamp duties from contractors and remit over N19 million in outstanding funds, including unremitted IGR and excess payments, to the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Consolidated Revenue Fund.

On its part, the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NCSL) in Abuja was directed to refund over N1 billion in total, including N95 million in unremitted taxes collected between 2012 and 2018.

The former Managing Director was directed to recover N250 million misappropriated by contractors and staff, refund unauthorised procurement advances, and remit outstanding staff and trade debts totaling nearly N700 million.

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc was found to have disbursed N14.4 billion in unapproved salaries and allowances.

The committee ordered a full recovery of these payments and an additional N432 million representing under-deducted employee allowances.

Furthermore, N91.5 million spent on ICT procurement without clearance from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) must also be refunded.

The committee in its 2020 indicted a number of MDAs and recommended that billions of naira in unremitted funds be remitted to the federal treasury.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources was directed to refund N12.3 million for unauthorised cash advances above the N200,000 limit.

It is also to refund N373.4 million for unapproved virements and N66.7 million used without prepayment audit.

Also, the ministry was asked to retrieve an official Toyota Prado (Reg. No. A1803FG) from the Transport Officer within 21 days.

A host of other ministries, departments and agencies were also indicted and asked to refund the monies to the federal treasury.

The House while adopting the committee's report, called on various anti-corruption agencies including the EFCC, ICPC, and FIRS to recover the funds.

The committee further emphasized the urgent need to empower agency heads to appoint external auditors in the absence of governing boards, suggesting an amendment to the Financial Regulations or a circular to be issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu presiding over the sitting, alongside other lawmakers, commended Rep. Bamidele Salam and the Committee members for their meticulous and rigorous efforts in producing a comprehensive and impactful report.