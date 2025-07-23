Malawi: DPP's Alliance With Northern Bloc Draws Fire - Critics Call It 'Empty Political Drama'

A fresh wave of criticism is battering the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) barely 24 hours after it announced an alliance with the Northern Region Alliance, with critics branding the pact as a desperate gamble that offers nothing new to Malawians.

While the DPP is selling the deal as a strategic electoral move ahead of the September 16 polls, political analysts are divided--and many aren't buying the hype.

Political commentator Asabuni Phiri offered lukewarm support, saying the alliance makes sense in the context of Malawi's 50+1 electoral system.

"No single party can win alone," he said. "Forming alliances is a logical step."

But others were scathing.

Wandeful Mkunthe, a seasoned political analyst, dismissed the DPP-Northern Region Alliance as a hollow showpiece with no real political weight.

"It's noise without numbers," he said. "The Northern Region Alliance may sound powerful, but it's all name and no game. They have no meaningful base, no structure, and no national appeal."

Mkunthe went further, accusing the DPP of recycling failed tactics.

"This isn't about unity--it's about survival. The DPP is panicking and clinging to anything that sounds regional. Malawians are smarter than that."

Others echoed similar concerns on social media, questioning whether the DPP was truly offering a united front or simply staging another election-year charade.

As the alliance drama unfolds, what remains to be seen is whether this new partnership is a genuine strategy--or just another chapter in the DPP's long list of political experiments that have failed to inspire trust among the electorate.

With public confidence hanging by a thread and critics sharpening their knives, one thing is certain: voters will not be fooled by window-dressing alliances with no clear policy direction or real leadership change.