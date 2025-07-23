South Africa: Kenny Kunene Suspended for Visiting Dj Sumbody Murder Suspect

PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Kunene must step away from politics and will be removed as Johannesburg MMC for Transport.

Kunene claims he was helping a journalist, but the DA says his excuse is laughable and shows links to criminal networks.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has been suspended for a month after he was found at the home of a murder suspect.

Party leader Gayton McKenzie confirmed on Tuesday that Kunene will also be removed from his position as Johannesburg's MMC for Transport while an investigation takes place.

Kunene admitted he was at the house of Katiso "KT" Molefe, the man accused of ordering the hit on popular musician DJ Sumbody in 2022.

He said he was there to help a journalist from his news outlet, Africa Global News, arrange an exclusive interview.

But McKenzie isn't convinced. "Kenny Kunene will be investigated by lawyers of good character," he said. "He must step back from politics for one month."

He added that he would write to the City of Johannesburg to officially remove Kunene from office during the probe.

The Democratic Alliance had already called for Kunene to resign. DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said it was shocking that a city official was found at the home of a suspected killer.

She rejected Kunene's explanation, saying, "No, Kenny, you were not at a murder suspect's house to 'drive a journalist there."' She accused the PA of having links to criminal networks.

Kunene insists he didn't know Molefe and said it was a coincidence.

DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa John Sefoka, was shot dead in Woodmead in 2022, just hours before he was due to perform at a high-end event.

Police have now arrested four men for the murder. Three are believed to be hitmen, and Molefe is accused of planning the killing. The murder weapon has reportedly been linked to other crimes.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrests. The investigation is ongoing.