Nigeria: 'Things Are Not Okay,' Sycophants Misleading Tinubu - Adamu Garba

23 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has raised alarm over the growing disconnect between the realities on ground and the reports being fed to President Bola Tinubu by those around him.

Garba, speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, warned that sycophants within the corridors of power are misleading the President by painting a false picture of stability in both the country and the ruling party.

"There is a lot of sycophancy around the president," Garba said. "People are telling him that things are okay - things are not okay."

The outspoken APC member issued the warning in the wake of increasing political tension and the controversial resignation of former party chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said the recent formation of an opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a direct threat to the ruling party's dominance, likening the coalition to "vultures ready to feed on the weakness of the APC."

"They [ADC coalition] hope for our loss, and that is why we need to be serious," Garba cautioned. "That is the more reason why we need a leadership that listens to criticisms and accepts facts without flattery or denial."

Commenting on the current state of the APC in the north, Garba said the cracks within the party became more pronounced following the exit of former President Muhammadu Buhari from power in 2023, and especially after his death in early July 2025.

He noted that Buhari's legacy of securing 12 million bloc votes from the north had already begun to decline before his passing.

"In 2023, the APC managed only 5.5 million votes in the north. Where were the 12 million votes?" he queried. "Yet we won the election based on structures and strategy. But now, without Buhari, we must re-engineer those strategies to remain relevant."

