Rwanda: Rutsiro Begins Stadium Facelift As Home Club Pushes for Return

The renovation works on Mukebera Stadium are underway with the prospect of improving football standards and development in Rutsiro District.

Mukebera Stadium is the home ground of Rutsiro FC but the club couldn't play any of its home games at the facility over failure to meet the standards required by the local football governing body (FERWAFA).

Rutsiro FC has until the end of the 2024/25 season been hosting its home games at Umuganda Stadium which is home to Etincelles and Marines FC.

It is expected that the construction of this stadium will be completed in the next three months if everything goes according to plan.

Mukebera Stadium is among stadiums being renovated as part FERWAFA's broader effort to develop sports infrastructure in Rwanda. Other districts benefiting from the initiative are Gicumbi and Rusizi.

Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA), under the project of FIFA Forward, will provide the carpet (playing ground) and mini pitch (small pitch) for of the districts whose stadiums are under renovations.

"We have done the constructions, changing room, fence, podium, and tribune, so we are waiting for the turf. We believe that we will use the stadium during the league matches," Rutsiro District Mayor Emmanuel Nzabonimpa told The New Times.

Mukebera Stadium is located in Mushubati Sector, very close to the paved road called Kivu Belt, which connects the districts on Lake Kivu. Once complete, it will be able to accommodate at least 3,000 spectators.

Rusizi Stadium

Another football facility undergoing renovation is Rusizi Stadium which is home to Espoir FC who have just returned to second division after one year in third division after they were slapped with huge point deduction during the 2023/24 season.

According to Rusizi Vice-Mayor for Economic Development Alfred Habimana, not much will be done in changing the look of the stadium. The district has only painted the dressing room, then the Rwanda FA will prove the turf for the pitch.

"Once Ferwafa provides the turf for the pitch, then the club can start using the stadium," Habimana said.