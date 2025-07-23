Rwanda's Ambitious Future Depends On Value-Driven Youth

editorial

Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga's powerful message to Rwanda's youth at the recent Young Leaders' Breakfast Network Gathering is more than timely; it is essential. Addressing over 150 student leaders and university heads, Rwivanga emphasized a truth we must all reckon with: the future of Rwanda depends on the values and decisions of its young people today.

In a country whose transformation is a product of resilience, discipline, and patriotic leadership, it is critical that we do not take this legacy for granted. The General's reminder that the very people who liberated Rwanda were once youth themselves is a call to action for today's generation. The sacrifices of the past demand responsibility, not gloating.

Rwivanga challenged young Rwandans to pursue excellence not just in academics or careers, but in personal conduct and national service. Hard work, he warned, is futile if paired with self-destructive habits or indifference to one's health, ethics, or national duty. His candid remarks on issues like substance abuse should spark honest introspection among youth.

Moreover, the call for students abroad to return home and invest in Rwanda is not about isolationism, but about ownership. The skills gained globally must feed back into national progress. Rwanda does not need mere consumers of opportunity but creators of change.

ALSO READ: Rubavu: Minister Bizimana urges youth to embrace patriotism

In a world increasingly driven by self-interest and short-term gratification, this reminder to lead with integrity, discipline, and love for country is both rare and necessary.

Let today's youth remember: patriotism is not just shown on national holidays. It's lived daily in our choices, our service to others, and our belief in Rwanda's continued rise. The baton is in our hands; let us carry it with pride, purpose, and unwavering values.