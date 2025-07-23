Ethiopia: Ethio-Venezuela Ties Enter New Strategic Phase

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia and Venezuela are marking 75 years of diplomatic ties by reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation through South-South partnerships, Ambassador Eddy José Córdoba said

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Eddy described the longstanding Ethiopia-Venezuela relationship as a foundation for even broader collaboration across key sectors such as agriculture, energy, tourism, education, and infrastructure.

"The 75th anniversary is not just a historic milestone .It is a Launchpad for a more strategic and multisectoral engagement," the ambassador noted. "Venezuela's diplomatic presence in Ethiopia was among the first on the African continent, and that symbolizes our long-term vision for cooperation."

He emphasized that both nations share a common outlook rooted in independence, social justice, and mutual respect. "We are united by a history of anti-colonial struggle and a belief in developing our own policies, tailored to national needs rather than imposed from outside," he said.

Ambassador Eddy also underscored Venezuela's commitment to strengthening ties with Ethiopia through the lens of South-South cooperation--a framework that encourages solidarity among developing nations.

"This partnership is part of a broader effort to help build a more multipolar and equitable world," he said.

He noted that the two countries are actively working to expand collaboration beyond traditional diplomacy to include cultural and educational exchanges.

"We are promoting people-to-people ties through music, literature, academic exchange, and other cultural bridges," he added.

The ambassador also highlighted Venezuela's role in maintaining solidarity with African Union member states and Ethiopia in particular, especially in multilateral platforms amid global geopolitical challenges.

"The future of our partnership lies in its ability to be principled and practical--focusing on win-win outcomes and mutual development," Eddy concluded.