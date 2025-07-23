Nigeria: 46th Senior Tennis - Adeleye Stops Ajang As Ogunsakin Advances to 3rd Round

23 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jacob Ajom

The men's singles defending champion of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) Senior men and women National Tennis Championship, Daniel Adeleye yesterday handed a 2-0 defeat to Ajang Sylvanus by beating him 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to book his ticket for the second round while Kwanje Elisha lost 1-6, 3-6 to upcoming star, Seun Ogunsakin .

Also victorious was Endurance Ehigiemusoe who triumphed 2-1 over Morakinyo Akinwale, beating him 7-6, 6-1 to advance into the 3rd round.

Joining the In the third round train is Ibrahim Suleiman that defeated Ezekiel Azi, 6-2, 7-5 and Emmanuel Michael that beat Akeem Azeez 6-2, 6-0 while former champion, Thomas continued his impressive run this year with a 2-1 victory over Akagha Paul whom he defeated 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in their second round game.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles event that started yesterday will continue today.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.