Liberia: Senate Confirms Mohammed Sherif As LEC MD

Almost a month after being grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's nominee to head the Liberia Electricity Corporation, was unanimously confirmed by plenary of the Liberian Senate; with a unanimous vote of 20 Senators.

Mr. Mohammed M Sherif confirmation as Managing Director of LEC, followed a report by the Committee on Hydrocarbon, recommending his qualification for the struggling energy sector.

Appearing before the Senate Committee in June, Mr. Sherif acknowledged that the fate of Liberia's development agenda, including its industries, its schools and hospitals, and the prosperity of its citizens, is inseparably tied to the availability of reliable and affordable electricity; asserting that "it is the challenge we face, and it is the opportunity we must seize."

Mr. Sherif, during the hearing, assured energy consumers that he was ready to be held accountable for results and to work hand in hand with the Senate Legislature to deliver the power that will energize Liberia's future.

He reassured energy consumers that he is prepared to be held accountable for outcomes and collaborate closely with the Senate to provide the necessary power to boost Liberia's future. With over 15 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sector, he is well-versed in public policy, utility reform, and cross-border power development.

Sherif added that upon his confirmation, he intends to lead LEC through a structured transformation agenda focused on three key pillars: Financial viability, infrastructure upgrade and maintenance, and customer-centricity.

Concerning financial viability, Sherif pledged to reduce system losses to below 30 percent within three years, establish a cost-reflective tariff framework for sustainability while safeguarding vulnerable customers, and enhance collection efforts across all segments.

In relation to the second pillar, Sherif outlined plans to finalize the enhancement of transmission and substation infrastructure, integrate smart digital systems for improved maintenance, billing accuracy, and system reliability, and maintain a balance between regional imports and a resilient domestic generation portfolio.

In terms of customer-centric initiatives, Sherif committed to reducing turnaround times for meter installations, addressing faults promptly, and responding to customer complaints efficiently. He also highlighted investments in technology to enhance service delivery by making it transparent and accessible.

Sherif acknowledged that achieving his agenda would require more than just internal reforms and appealed to the Senate Committee to support the full implementation of the escrow mechanism to facilitate timely settlement of government electricity arrears. He also sought capital mobilization for urgent infrastructure upgrades and distribution expansion, along with the establishment of a strong enabling framework to attract and de-risk private investments in Liberia's energy sector.

Since his appointment as acting Managing Director in April, Sherif has been managing a utility facing significant operational and financial challenges. Technical and commercial losses were reported at around 42 percent, a figure that poses a significant threat to LEC's financial sustainability and service delivery capabilities.

"Our transmission infrastructure is overburdened, key substations remain in urgent need of upgrades, and years of inconsistent performance have weakened the confidence of our customers, suppliers, and development partners," Sherif noted.

But with a two-track effort that combined decisive domestic action with intensified regional engagement, "I am proud to report that a major turnaround is already underway."

During his 90-day stabilization plan, anchored on grid reliability, Sherif disclosed that there have been improvements in revenue recovery, and customer service; the Corporation successfully restored 78 megawatts of critical generation capacity.

"This includes Mount Coffee Hydro Units 2,3, and 4(57MW); GOL Thermal Unit #1 (9 MW); and World Bank Bushrod Units 1 and 2 (9 MW)," he said.

"Those restorations have had an immediate and measurable impact, with daily load-shedding in Montserrado dropping from twelve hours to nearly zero," he said. "The final two World Bank units at the Bushrod Power Plant are undergoing final testing and are expected to be fully restored by this Friday, which will further consolidate this stability."

Sherif disclosed that strong internal reforms have been undertaken, including the further strengthening of the anti-power-theft task force leading to identifying over thousands of illegal connections and initiating enforcement actions that are already boosting collections.

"We have also fast-tracked the procurement of 300,000 pre-paid meters through a framework contract, with the first batch of 17,000 delivered, and another 17,000 for deployment; we've secured development partner support for a comprehensive digital transformation, including the roll-out of an integrated ERP system and other smart-grid tools to modernize LEC's operations, improve service delivery, and enhance fault detection and response."

Sherif brings to the LEC a proven track record of leadership, having served as the founding General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, where he successfully led the construction, and commissioning of a US$550 million CLSG interconnection project; now the backbone of cross-border electricity trade in Côte d'lvoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Managing Director Sherif's academic foundation includes dual MBAs from Cornell University and Queen's University, a Master's in Economic Policy and Management from the UN African Institute for Economic Development and Planning (UN IDEP), and a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Nigeria.

Additionally, Sherif refined his executive and technical leadership through professional programs at some the world's most respected institutions: Havard University, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, MIT Sloan School of Management, McComs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, and Duke University, the IMF and World Bank Institutes.

"I am also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). This unique blend of academic training, real-world experience, and international exposure has prepared me to deliver bold, accountable leadership at this critical juncture in Liberia's energy transition.

Sherif, who has been acting since April, can now await his appointment and commissioning ceremonies.