Nigeria: Peter Obi, a Unifying Figure With Organic Support - Ezeh

Abuja — Dr Emmanuel Ezeh, a key figure in the Obidient Movement in the South East, has declared Mr Peter Obi as the most qualified leader to unite and lead Nigeria in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ezeh, who contested for a National Assembly seat under the Labour Party in 2023, described Obi as a unifying force with organic grassroots support, especially among women and young people.

He also pointed to the growing influence of the movement, highlighted by the July 19 Obidient Day of Service, which coincided with Obi's 64th birthday.

"Mr Peter Obi has always emphasised the need for patriotism driven by service above self. We've seen him give away his personal wealth to support the poor and fund social interventions, rather than using those resources for political advantage," Ezeh said.

He praised Obi's leadership values, adding that his selfless approach to politics has won him wide admiration.

Ezeh compared Obi's chances in 2027 to those of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who defeated an incumbent in 2015. He urged opposition politicians, especially those aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to support Obi's candidacy.

"There is no other pro-poor presidential aspirant that rivals Mr Peter Obi. In 2027, Obi ticks all the boxes; capacity, competence, courage, compassion, credibility, fairness, and equity," he declared.

He also referenced the growing coalition of opposition figures, including Nasir El-Rufai, Chibuike Amaechi, and Waziri Tambuwal, describing them as vital allies who can help protect votes and strengthen Obi's campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Obidients have the votes, and the coalition brings experienced political fighters like El-Rufai, Amaechi, and Tambuwal who can help defend the mandate. This is why Obi should be the candidate, not anyone else," he stated.

Ezeh criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration for failing to tackle electoral violence and rebuild trust in Nigeria's democratic process. He warned that any move to undermine Obi's chances in 2027 would be strongly resisted by Nigerians.

He also called for urgent electoral reforms, pointing to recent peaceful democratic transitions in Senegal and Ghana as examples to follow.

"In 2027, Nigerians will decide their leaders. We've seen what happened in Senegal and Ghana. Courts should not decide elections, if there's a tie, a rerun should be held. No one will be going to court to impose leaders," he said.

Ezeh urged Nigerians to remain alert and take preparations for 2027 seriously, describing the election as a battle to reclaim Nigeria's future.

"Nigerians must rise and take the 2027 elections seriously. It's a fight to steady the ship and move toward the new Nigeria of our dreams. We must over-prepare for any surprises," he added.