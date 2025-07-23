Uganda: Bobi Reflects On NUP's Journey As Party Marks Five Years

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has marked the party's fifth anniversary with a message focused on growth, resilience, and the ongoing fight against what he calls a deeply rooted dictatorship in Uganda.

Tuesday marked five years since the official launch of NUP, the political wing of the People Power movement.

Since then, NUP has grown into a major political force, especially after the 2021 general elections when it became Uganda's leading opposition party.

In his statement released on the anniversary, Kyagulanyi looked back on the party's progress since July 22, 2020.

"It is exactly 5 years today since we unveiled the political wing of our People Power movement, the NUP. In these few years, the party has registered incredible milestones that have turned it into one of the most potent anti-dictatorship forces Uganda has had across generations. What a roller-coaster it has been!" he said.

This milestone comes at a time of continued political pressure in the country, with ongoing reports of human rights violations, particularly against opposition supporters.

Kyagulanyi spoke of the difficult conditions under which the party operates, pointing to financial struggles and government suppression.

"From the limited resources we receive to run our day-to-day activities, we have in this period managed to establish the biggest political party headquarters in the country besides establishing vibrant regional offices," he said.

"We have endured innumerable challenges and survived many regime traps but have remained true to our values and commitment to end oppression in Uganda no matter how long it may take."

Since its formation, NUP has often accused security agencies of targeting its members through arrests, torture, and disappearances.

Kyagulanyi also mentioned the internal hurdles the party faces while trying to become more democratic.

He said some of these challenges come from people working against the party from within.

"Our efforts to make the party more democratic and transparent through adopting a new party constitution are still being impeded by regime agents previously hiding in plain sight amongst us," he stated.

"Abductions, torture, enforced disappearance, detentions-without-trial, and killings of our comrades and associates also continue to cast a dark shadow over our progress."

Still, Kyagulanyi expressed hope and determination for the future, saying the party remains focused on its goal of building a better Uganda.

"As the cliché goes, we may not be where we intended to be when we set out a few years ago, but we are also in a much better place than we used to be," Kyagulanyi added. "We continue to stand tall, with our eyes firmly fixed on the ultimate mission: ending dictatorship and establishing a free and just country of fortune for all who live in it."

He ended his message with a tribute to those who have suffered or died because of their involvement in the struggle.

"To you our comrades who have paid with your lives, have vanished, have been imprisoned, or have been maimed in the name of our shared ideals, we see you. We honour you. We carry on in your name. We shall vindicate you."

As NUP marks five years of existence, it continues to play a key role in Uganda's political scene.

With the 2026 elections approaching, the party's actions and strategies will likely remain in the public spotlight both locally and abroad.