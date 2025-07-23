Uganda: Museveni to Launch CHAN 2024 Uganda Chapter At Kololo

President Museveni is expected to officiate the launch of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Uganda Chapter on Friday, July 25, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, as Uganda steps up preparations to co-host the continental football tournament.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang confirmed the development on Tuesday, noting that the President was invited by the Local Organisng Committee (LOC) chairperson Janet Museveni, who also serves as the Minister of Education and Sports.

"This high-level continental event marks a significant milestone in our sports tourism sector and sets the stage for the prestigious Afcon 2027, which will be hosted on Ugandan soil for the first time ever," Ogwang said.

CHAN 2024, which exclusively features players active in their domestic leagues, is organised by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The tournament is scheduled to run from August 2 to 30, 2024.

Uganda is expected to stage several group and knockout matches at upgraded venues, including the newly refurbished Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The Uganda Cranes, under the supervision of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), are currently deep in preparations for the tournament, aiming to make a strong showing on home soil.

Friday's official launch is expected to draw a host of dignitaries, including senior government officials, Caf representatives, national sports leaders, and other stakeholders.

Organisers say the event will also unveil Uganda's roadmap for the tournament, with updates on infrastructure readiness, promotional campaigns, and plans for community involvement aimed at rallying national support and boosting sports tourism.

CHAN 2024 is seen as a key test run ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Uganda will also co-host alongside its East African neighbours.