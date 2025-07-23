Uganda: EC Sets August Schedule for Non-Unionised Workers' Delegate Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a nationwide programme for the election of delegates representing non-unionised workers, setting key dates in August 2025 as part of the electoral roadmap for the 2025/2026 General Elections.

In a statement released on July 18, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said the process will take place at sub-county, district, and regional levels.

The elected delegates will form part of the Electoral College that votes for Workers' Representatives in the next Parliament.

Byabakama explained that non-unionised workers are defined as individuals who offer services in exchange for pay, possess a valid work identity card, but are not members of any registered labour union.

The delegate elections will begin on August 5, 2025, with Sub-county, City Division, and Municipal Division conferences.

These gatherings will each elect ten delegates, at least three of whom must be women, to represent them at the district level.

District-level conferences are scheduled for August 7, where ten delegates will again be elected per district with the same gender requirement.

These elections will culminate in regional conferences on August 25, to be held across Uganda's four traditional regions -- Northern, Eastern, Central, and Western.

From each region, ten delegates will be elected to join unionised workers' representatives in forming the Electoral College for the election of Workers' Members of Parliament, scheduled to take place between January 12 and February 9, 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To be eligible, a person must:

Be a Ugandan citizen aged 18 years and above

Be a registered voter

Hold a valid employment ID

Not be affiliated to any labour union

Nomination of candidates will be done orally during the conferences. Each nominee must have a proposer and two seconders, and voting will be by lining up behind the preferred candidate, beginning with the election of the three mandatory female delegates.

Justice Byabakama clarified that elected individuals will not assume formal leadership positions such as chairperson or secretary. Instead, "they will only be designated as delegates for their respective levels."

The Commission urged all eligible non-unionised workers to participate actively in the process, noting that their involvement is essential for the full representation of workers' interests in Parliament.