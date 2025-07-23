Uganda: 'Remove the Honey' - Anite Wants MP Salaries Cut to End Political Greed

The State Minister for Investment and Privatisation, Evelyn Anite, has called for a reduction in Members of Parliament's salaries in a bid to tackle the growing monetisation of Ugandan politics.

Her remarks come at a time when the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is conducting its primary elections, which have been marred by widespread reports of voter bribery, excessive campaign spending, and escalating political violence.

Anite, a senior NRM figure herself, warned that Uganda's politics has become a marketplace where candidates "throw away" millions just to secure votes, often at great personal cost.

"Because this is not right for a country. It cannot be for the development of the country. Then the issue of use of money. It's crazy. It's insane," Anite said.

She shared that several incumbent MPs had approached her seeking to sell property, including well-built homes, in order to finance campaigns.

"You actually use money you don't have. I want to tell you, many sitting members of parliament approached me with their well built houses wanting to sell it just for the sake of getting money to go and give out to voters. So where did this monetisation of politics come from?" she wondered.

Anite recounted her own political journey, admitting that she initially entered politics without a full grasp of the financial pressures involved, relying on her mother's support. But she emphasised that the high cost of contesting is unsustainable and harmful to democracy.

"From the time I understood the value of money, there's no way I'm going to throw away money like that. In one day three days in a month, you're throwing away Shs500M," she said. "Someone yesterday told me...on the election day, I spent Shs600M...Did you actually do that? And I said, so did you win? Yes. I did. But, with small margin. So what was that for? It's too expensive, and that's why people are desperate. They want to kill for it."

Her comments follow increasing concern from civil society and party insiders that NRM's primaries have become a cash-fueled contest, with voters reportedly expecting handouts and candidates competing not on ideas, but on who can spend the most.

"So maybe it is time we remove the honey that is attracting everyone to go into parliament. You see the bees get attracted too. So there is something which is the money," Anite said. "If we remove all this from our politics and reduce the amount of money that we pay legislators, I think the appetite for people who have jobs resigning their jobs to go for politics will go down." Anite said.

The minister also dismissed suggestions that she was speaking from a place of comfort after having benefited from the system.

"I said it right from the time I saw my first check. And I have repeatedly said this that I feel it is too much money. That's why the people fight. That's why people want to kill each other." she noted.

As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, Anite's remarks have added weight to growing calls for political and electoral reforms aimed at restoring integrity, reducing violence, and curbing the influence of money in politics.