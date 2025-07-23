Rwanda: Are Schools Ready for Rwanda's New Learning Pathways?

Secondary school head teachers across the country say they are preparing to recruit new teachers while also reviewing their existing staff needs as they adapt to the newly introduced learning pathways set to begin in September, when the academic year kicks off.

The Ministry of Education announced the reforms on June 20, introducing three distinct pathways: Mathematics and Science, Languages, and Arts and Humanities. These will replace traditional subject combinations like Mathematics-Chemistry-Biology (MCB), History-Geography-Literature (HGL), and Literature-French-Kinyarwanda (LFK).

The Arts and Humanities pathway will include fields such as education, law, psychology, and philosophy. The Languages pathway will focus on careers in communication, diplomacy, translation, and anthropology, according to the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB).

How prepared are schools?

Eugedius Rugasire, Headteacher Groupe scolaire Kicukiro

Rugasire said preparations began immediately after a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Education and fellow headteachers on July 13.

We are reviewing what adjustments will be necessary. Some schools will need new staff like a psychology teacher in our case while others might see minimal changes.

He noted that if certain teachers are no longer needed under the new structure, the school will coordinate with the district to transfer them where they are required.

Rugasire also mentioned that the school's Dean of Studies will participate in a training session in Musanze District starting July 23. Previously, GS Kicukiro offered combinations such as HGL, MCB, and LFK, which now align with the new pathways.

Jacqueline Mukamana, Headteacher at Groupe scolaire Murama

At GS Murama in Nyamata Sector, Bugesera District, headteacher Jacqueline Mukamana said her school previously offered Mathematics-Economics-Geography and History-Geography-Literature.

"We will maintain two pathways: Mathematics and Science, and Arts and Humanities," she said. "We'll need two additional teachers--one for physics and another for psychology."

Mukamana added that REB is developing a system to allow schools to formally request additional staff. Her school's Dean of Studies is scheduled to undergo training starting August 5.

She also highlighted upcoming timetable reforms: "Students will now move between classrooms dedicated to specific subjects instead of teachers rotating."

Noelle Mukahirwa, Headteacher at Groupe Scolaire Kibumba

Mukahirwa, a headteacher at GS Kibumba in Busengo Sector, Gakenke District, said her school is also adjusting.

"We previously had only one combination: History-Economics-Geography," she said. "Under the new Arts and Humanities pathway, we will need a psychology teacher."

Mukahirwa said the school is reviewing its teaching assignments and any surplus staff will likely be transferred to other schools that still require their expertise. Their Dean of Studies is also set to attend training this weekend.

William Muhanuzi, Headteacher in Gisagara

William Muhanuzi, headteacher at Ecole Secondaire Magi TSS in Mukindo Sector, Gisagara District, said his school is largely prepared.

"Apart from adding physics to what used to be the MCB combination, we don't anticipate major changes," he said. "We already have two physics teachers, and initially, we'll only open Senior Four, which we can manage with our current staff."