Rwanda: Domestic Exports Up 11 Percent in First Quarter 2025

Rwanda's total domestic exports rose to $480.82 million in the first quarter of 2025 (January to March), reflecting an increase of 11.4 per cent compared to $431.61 million during the same period in 2024, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), China, Luxembourg, and the United States (US), were the leading export destinations in the period under review.

The five leading export destinations accounted for 81.08 per cent of the total share of domestic exports.

ALSO READ: A look at Rwanda's top 10 imports valued at Rwf2.8tn

Rwanda exported goods valued at $288.75 million to the United Arab Emirates, $54.96 million to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), $23.45 million to China, $11.98 million to Luxembourg, and $10.73 million to the United States.

Food and live animals made up the largest share of Rwanda's exports, accounting for 24.79 per cent. This was followed by crude materials at 17.32 per cent, manufactured goods at 8.65 per cent, and machinery and transport equipment at 5.2 per cent.

Exports to East African Community (EAC) partner states reached an estimated $14.36 million, an increase of 23.25 per cent compared to the same period last year. This figure represents approximately 2.28 per cent of Rwanda's total export value.

Within the EAC, about 8.43 per cent of Rwanda's exports were directed to Uganda, followed by Burundi and South Sudan. The remainder was exported to Kenya and Tanzania.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite these regional gains, Rwanda's domestic exports declined by 29.2 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Top five destinations for Rwandan exports named

Imports

The country's total imports declined by 2.23 per cent year-on-year in quarter one to $1.4 billion, and declined further 15.36 per cent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Rwanda imported goods mostly from China, Tanzania, Kenya, India, and United Arab Emirates. Collectively, these markets accounted for 59.6 per cent of the total share of imports.

Goods worth $338.53 million were imported from China, $151.3 million from Tanzania, $135.35 million from Kenya, $115.65 million from India, and $81.09 million from UAE.

On the other hand, re-exports fell by 21.82 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2024 and by 23.63 per cent compared to the previous quarter. The DRC, Ethiopia, UAE, Uganda, and Zambia were the leading destinations for re-exports

The DRC alone accounted for 93.91 per cent of total re-export volume.

Overall, total trade amounted to $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025, representing a slight decline of 0.99 per cent from the same quarter in 2024.

Of this, domestic exports accounted for $480.82 million, imports for $1. 4 billion, and re-exports for $135.39 million.