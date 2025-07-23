Zimbabwe: Dynamos Fined U.S.$5,000, Coach Chaminuka Fined U.S.$4,000 and Barred From Next Two Matches

Dynamos Football Club has been slapped with a US$5,000 fine by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) following the controversial abandonment of their league match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last month.

The incident occurred in the 74th minute when Dynamos walked off the pitch in protest of a penalty awarded to FC Platinum, leading to the premature end of the match.

"Dynamos FC were found guilty of causing the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum played at Mandava Stadium on 22 June 2025. Consequently, the club has been fined a sum of US$5,000," the PSL said in a statement.

FC Platinum have been awarded three points and three goals from the fixture.

The league also took disciplinary action against Dynamos head coach Saul Chaminuka, accusing him of inciting the walk-off by instructing his players to leave the field.

"Dynamos FC Head Coach, Saul Chaminuka was also held responsible for his conduct during the match. He has been fined US$4,000 and banned from occupying the technical bench for the club's next two matches," the PSL added.

The league warned all clubs, players, and officials to respect the rules and maintain professionalism in future matches.