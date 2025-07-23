Zimbabwe: Journalists Crucial in Reshaping the Agroecology Narrative Amidst the Climate Crisis

In the face of an escalating climate crisis and growing concerns about food security, journalists have a pivotal role to play in reshaping the narrative around agroecology.

As Africa grapples with unpredictable weather patterns, declining soil fertility, and the looming threat of hunger, the media must become a bridge between scientific advancements, indigenous knowledge, and the communities most impacted by these changes.

Agroecology, a practice that emphasises sustainable, localised farming techniques, is rapidly emerging as one of the most viable solutions to ensure food sustainability and resilience in Africa. However, the concept remains relatively unknown or misunderstood by many farmers, policymakers, and the general public. This is where journalists come in: tasked with informing, educating, and influencing policy decisions, journalists hold immense power to shape public opinion and encourage change.

A critical element of this transformative narrative is training, as journalists are often on the front lines of reporting on these issues. In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a key training event organised by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) on July 21, 2025, brought together African journalists to equip them with the tools necessary to shift the discourse on agroecology. The training focused on empowering journalists with knowledge, skills, and storytelling techniques to engage with topics like agroecology, territorial markets, and food sovereignty, to make these subjects more accessible to diverse audiences.

Speaking at the training, AFSA Program Coordinator Bridget Mugambe emphasised the importance of African journalists owning the narrative of food sovereignty and agroecology. "One of the major reasons we convened this training was to address the knowledge gap identified among journalists on the subject of agroecology. This training is an opportunity for us to share knowledge with journalists on agroecology and territorial markets, but also to appreciate the best way to engage with them on this subject," she said.

Mugambe further explained that agroecology is not just an innovative solution to the challenges of climate change but a cornerstone of resilient food systems across the continent. "Agroecology is a critical component in the food systems in Africa. As AFSA, we hope this training will create a new perspective for the journalists so that they use their work to showcase agroecology success stories and offer solutions to the many facets of agroecology as a way of achieving success in the sector," she added.

The importance of this training cannot be overstated. By arming journalists with the tools to tell stories of agroecology's success and its potential, the media can inspire farmers, policymakers, and seed manufacturers to rethink agricultural practices. With climate change putting immense pressure on traditional farming systems, it is clear that agroecology is not just an alternative but a necessary path forward.

Farmers across Africa can benefit greatly from learning about agroecology's principles, including organic farming, crop diversity, and sustainable land management. For policymakers, understanding the broader impact of agroecology on both food security and the environment is crucial in crafting supportive policies. Meanwhile, seed manufacturers need to consider the role of indigenous and climate-resilient seeds in the future of African agriculture.

In this light, journalists are not just passive conveyors of information; they are vital agents of change, capable of creating lasting social and political transformations. By highlighting the benefits of agroecology and its role in building resilient food systems, the media can stimulate a broader societal shift towards sustainable farming practices, empowering communities to become the architects of their own food futures.