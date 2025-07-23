Zimbabwe: Vic. Falls Hosts Landmark COP15 As Zim Champions Wetland Conservation

Zimbabwe is playing host to the Fifteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Wetlands, underway in the iconic city of Victoria Falls.

The summit, themed "Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future", has drawn delegates from 172 countries to deliberate on the future of the world's wetlands.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said the country was proud to lead global efforts on wetland conservation.

"We are excited to host this prestigious event, where 172 contracting parties are converging to discuss critical wetland matters, in the soon to be the only Wetland Accredited City in Zimbabwe, and one of the five UNESCO World Heritage Sites," she said.

Her remarks come on the heels of the third Global Wetlands Outlook launched at the Africa Ministerial Conference on Environment (AMCEN) in Nairobi which highlighted the crucial role wetlands play in both biodiversity and climate resilience.

"Wetlands ecosystems, which only occupy 6% of the Earth's terrestrial surface, provide disproportionate benefits to humanity. They sequester 35% of terrestrial carbon, support 40% of all biodiversity, sustain the livelihoods of over one billion people globally," said Dr Ndlovu.

The minister revealed that COP15 is expected to trigger a trio of transformative commitments.

"First, we must adopt the Victoria Falls Declaration, which emphasizes wetland restoration as a key mitigation measure against climate change. Second, it is essential to integrate wetland considerations to promote a holistic governance approach. Finally, we must embrace technological solutions by launching the Global Wetland Watch digital monitoring platform," she said.

Dr Ndlovu further underscored the urgency of the moment, calling wetlands "a hydrological necessity, a climate imperative, and a development obligation."

"The decisions we make here will determine our success in achieving Global Goals, honoring the Kunming-Montreal commitments on biodiversity conservation, and ultimately ensuring a habitable planet for future generations," she said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the high-level event, which will also include a field visit to the Kasibo Wetland in Hwange.

Delegates will observe firsthand how Zimbabwe is leveraging nature-based solutions to restore degraded wetland ecosystems.

The conference is also expected to produce resolutions on key issues such as wetlands and climate change, agriculture, biodiversity and gender inclusion in wetland management.