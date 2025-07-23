South Africa: Ethekwini Council Approves Strategy to Improve Solid Waste Management

The eThekwini Municipality has approved the Cleansing and Solid Waste Turnaround Strategy during a special council meeting held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

The strategic plan has been developed in line with National Treasury's Metro Trading Services Reform Framework.

The new strategy, which was adopted on Monday, will see the transformation of the Waste Management Unit to a Cleansing and Solid Waste Business Directorate, establishing a single point of accountability.

This change will enable the Executive Director of the Waste Management Directorate to have the necessary responsibility and authority to improve its services and ensure accountability.

As per the requirements by National Treasury, the strategy is supported by two key documents, including Cleansing and Solid Waste Directorate's Institutional and Governance Roadmap (A1) and Business and Investments Plan (A2), also forming part of the Metro Trading Services Reform to improve all aspects of the solid waste business.

According to the report, the institutional reforms focus on improved management and governance, while the Business and Investment Plan focuses on the Waste Business Development Plan.

The Directorate is also required to develop a Performance Improvement Action Plan (A3) which is due in April 2026.

"The report states that this will be submitted in due course, as it is a pre-requisite for the Urban Settlements Development Grant, an incentive grant that will be provided during the 2026/27 financial year," the council said.

This marks the third major turnaround strategy adopted by the Council under the National Treasury's Trading Services Reform to improve the performance of trading services, following similar approvals in the Water and Sanitation and Energy sectors.

"Metros, including eThekwini Municipality, had to first develop a turnaround strategy outlining plans to address structural and investment gaps affecting trading services," the council said.