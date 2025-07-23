South Africa: President Appoints New Nyda Board Members

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new board for the National Youth Development Agency in terms of Section 9(1)(a) of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Act of 2008.

The new board members have been appointed for a period of three years starting from 1 August 2025.

"The Agency functions as a single, unitary structure addressing youth development issues at national, provincial and local government level," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new board members are:

· Kelly Sandra Baloyi

· Thembisile Precious Mahuwa

· Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya

· Sibusiso Makhathini

· Dr Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha

· Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende

· Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo

"President Ramaphosa has also, in terms of Section 9(5)(a) of the NYDA Act, designated Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende as the Chairperson of the of the National Youth Development Agency Board, and Mr Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board.

"The President appreciates the willingness of the Board members to avail themselves for the national task of securing a promising future for the nation through the empowerment of young people," the statement concluded.