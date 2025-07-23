South Africa: Well Done Banyana Banyana!

23 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has congratulated Banyana Banyana on their performance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

"Well done Banyana Banyana! Mzansi is very proud of how far you've come," said the department in a social media post on X.

The team was beaten 1-2 by Nigeria in their semi-final match on Tuesday night.

Played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, the match according to the South African Football Association (SAFA) was marred by a serious injury to Gabriela Salgado in the 83rd minute.

SAFA said the incident "visibly traumatised the Banyana Banyana players and the entire South African bench" and the "defending WAFCON champions never recovered after the incident."

SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan, wished Salgado a speedy recovery.

"First of all, we would like to wish a speedy recovery to Gabriela Salgado. Banyana Banyana fought very well, and it was a brave performance from the WAFCON defending champions. You have established yourselves as one of the best teams on the continent.

"We fought bravely, and we are proud of your performance. Well done to the whole team, the team's Head of Delegation Thabile Msomi, the coach Dr Desiree Ellis, the captain Refiloe Jane and all players. We are proud of your efforts," said Dr Jordaan in the statement.

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations which began on 5 July is scheduled to conclude on 26 July 2025.

