South Africa: Chikunga Welcomes Appointment of New Nyda Board Members

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has welcomed the appointment of the new Board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chikunga said the newly appointed board embodies the diversity, insight, and urgency required to unlock the potential of more than twenty million young South Africans.

"We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the new Board to champion the interests of our nation's youth and to turn commitment into concrete opportunity," Chikunga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The appointments, made in accordance with Section 9(1)(a) of the NYDA Act of 2008, are for a three-year term, starting on 1 August 2025.

The new board members are:

· Kelly Sandra Baloyi

· Thembisile Precious Mahuwa

· Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya

· Sibusiso Makhathini

· Dr Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha

· Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende

· Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo

In terms of Section 9(5)(a) of the NYDA Act, President Ramaphosa has designated Dr. Sunshine Minenhle Myende as Chairperson of the board and Mr Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya as Deputy Chairperson.

Chikunga also extended her appreciation to the outgoing Interim Board, whose term ends on 31 July 2025, for their service and dedication to the development of South Africa's youth.