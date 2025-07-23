South Africa: Mashatile to Deliver Closing Remarks At the Global Small and Medium Enterprises Gathering

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the closing remarks at the Global Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Ministerial Meeting on Thursday, 24 July 2025.

The event is organised by the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC).

The meeting began on Tuesday, 22 July at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng, and focuses on exploring new business opportunities.

The event has brought together about 500 participants, including representatives and Ministers from over 100 countries, as well as entrepreneurs, innovators, and global leaders.

Together, they represent the global entrepreneurship ecosystem and are working to address the most pressing challenges that prevent businesses from realising their full potential.

According to the Presidency, delegates share the common objective of building partnerships to enhance the development of international micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"The event is an opportunity for South Africa to showcase its development of MSMEs and position the country as the best place for investment and collaboration on enterprise development," the Presidency said.

Meanwhile, the Global SME meeting is further built on the overarching need for trade-driven economic transformation, which would enable growth, development and job creation.

"It is envisaged that the outcomes of the meeting will focus on economic transformation, in terms of access to finance, digital transformation and the green economy, with some of the discussions exploring opportunities for MSMEs to grow and adapt, as well as support measures needed to close gaps and build further capacity," the Presidency said.