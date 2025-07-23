Mogadishu — Somali government has strongly condemned the hijacking of the SEA WORLD vessel, which was en route to Mogadishu carrying military and commercial cargo, calling the seizure a violation of both national sovereignty and international maritime law.

The ship, sailing under the flag of the Comoros Islands, was transporting military equipment destined for the TÜRKSOM military training center in the capital under a bilateral defense agreement between Somalia and Türkiye. It also carried commercial goods belonging to Somali traders.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information, the Somali government said the cargo had been legally authorized and was fully compliant with national and international laws.

"The hijacking of this vessel, carried out by individuals affiliated with the Puntland State, is a direct violation of the Provisional Constitution and undermines the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the nation," the statement said.

Authorities invoked Article 54 of the Provisional Constitution, which grants the federal government exclusive authority over national defense and maritime security. The seizure was labeled a criminal act under Somalia's penal code and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Mogadishu demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the vessel and warned Puntland authorities against further "unlawful operations" along the northeastern state's coastline.

"The Federal Government will not accept any action that endangers the sovereignty of the nation or the security of its waters," the statement read, warning that it may take lawful security measures in maritime zones linked to piracy.

Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to prosecuting acts of piracy and called on all federal member states, including Puntland, to respect the constitutional division of responsibilities, particularly in matters of defense and maritime governance.

There was no immediate response from Puntland officials.